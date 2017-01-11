

ALTON - MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 63, BUNKER HILL 38: Marquette Catholic bolted out to a 32-12 lead on Bunker Hill at the half and went on to defeat the Minutemen 63-38 at Marquette on Tuesday night.

Sammy Green led Marquette Catholic with 15 points. Reagan Snider and Isaiah Ervin each tossed in 14 points.

Sean Yates and Storm Coffman led the Minutemen with nine points each, with Austin Yates adding six.

The Explorers went to 15-2 on the year, while the Minutemen fell to 9-7. Marquette plays at Brussels Friday night, while the Minutemen host Lebanon Friday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I thought our pressure really got to them,” Marquette Catholic head coach Steve Medford said. “They (Bunker Hill) love to shoot three-pointers. Our biggest goal against them was to pressure perimeter and our pressure players caused them to turn the ball over. We looked pretty quick against them. We expect our kids to play hard every single night. We had balanced scoring. The key for us in the games ahead is to work will be our shot selection. We have had a lot of kids score each game so far.”

Bunker Hill head coach Jay Goltz said he knew the Minutemen were in for a tough game against Marquette Catholic on Tuesday.

“The game started out with a few back and forth scoring possessions for both teams and all of a sudden they began to put pressure on our guards,” he said. “This caused us turnovers which led to Marquette baskets and momentum. We did not handle their pressure well and it took us out of our game. They play very physical and execute well.”

More like this: