WOOD River - Marquette Catholic secured a commanding 10-0 victory over East Alton-Wood River Varsity Oilers on Monday in the first round of the Illinois High School Association baseball playoffs.

The pivotal moment came in the bottom of the fourth inning when Marquette Catholic scored six runs on six hits, breaking the game open.

Tyler Roth ignited Marquette Catholic’s offense with a single in the third inning, putting the team on the scoreboard. The fourth inning saw a flurry of activity, with Will Fahnestock singling to drive in two runs, Joe Stephan adding a run with his single, Roth contributing another run-scoring single, and Jack Pruitt closing the frame with a two-run single.

East Alton-Wood River’s starting pitcher, Drake Champlin, allowed 12 hits and 10 runs over four and one-third innings, while striking out eight and walking three.

Marquette Catholic’s Joe Stephan delivered a strong performance on the mound, pitching five scoreless innings, giving up five hits, striking out six, and walking three.

Despite the loss, Elijah Brown of East Alton-Wood River was a bright spot, going 2-for-2 at the plate and making eight defensive plays without an error.

Marquette Catholic compiled 13 hits, with Fahnestock leading the team with three runs batted in and a 3-for-4 day at the plate.

Marquette Catholic will advance to face Columbia in the Roxana Regional Semifinals on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

