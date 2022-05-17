ST. LOUIS - Marquette's Greg DeCourcey was officially inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame Monday night. He was the Marquette Catholic baseball coach from 1977 to 2009.

Coach DeCourcey was joined at the ceremony by his family and a contingent of former Marquette players and coaches.

Coach DeCourcey is the second Explorer to be a member of the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame, joining fellow Explorer Craig Hentrich. Coach DeCourcey guided the Explorers to two IHSA State Championships, one second-place finish, 15 regional championships, seven sectional championships, and seven Elite Eight appearances.

Coach DeCourcey is fourth all-time for most wins at one school with 641.

He is also a member of the Illinois Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.

"Congratulations to Coach DeCourcey on this great achievement and recognition of his thirty-three years of commitment to Marquette Catholic student-athletes," Marquette Catholic said in a statement.

