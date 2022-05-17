Coaching Legend Greg DeCourceyST. LOUIS - Marquette's Greg DeCourcey was officially inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame Monday night. He was the Marquette Catholic baseball coach from 1977 to 2009.

Coach DeCourcey was joined at the ceremony by his family and a contingent of former Marquette players and coaches.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Coach DeCourcey is the second Explorer to be a member of the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame, joining fellow Explorer Craig Hentrich. Coach DeCourcey guided the Explorers to two IHSA State Championships, one second-place finish, 15 regional championships, seven sectional championships, and seven Elite Eight appearances.

Article continues after sponsor message

Coach DeCourcey is fourth all-time for most wins at one school with 641.

He is also a member of the Illinois Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.

"Congratulations to Coach DeCourcey on this great achievement and recognition of his thirty-three years of commitment to Marquette Catholic student-athletes," Marquette Catholic said in a statement.

More like this:

From Underdogs to Champions: Marquette's 1984 Baseball Legacy
Feb 7, 2025
Ed Wheatley's From St. Louis To Cooperstown Legends Born In Gateway City Book Is Released
Mar 26, 2025
East St. Louis Track and Field Coach Malloyd’s Journey to Hall of Fame Reflects Dedication and Excellence
Feb 25, 2025
Gallatin Basketball Players of the Year Awards Fete Set March 23, 2025
Mar 13, 2025
Nootbar, Arenado Hit Home Runs, Cardinals Win Season Opener Over Minnesota 5-3
Mar 28, 2025

 