ALTON - Trinity Thomas, a Marquette Catholic student-cheerleader, plans to attend Alabama A & M University with a scholarship this fall. She says she will focus her studies on biology/psychology.

Thomas said she choose the school because of "the history and the community they have at Alabama A & M."

Thomas is an honor roll student at Marquette Catholic and is in Yearbook Club and Art Club. She said Marquette provided her with "a hardworking mentality and positive experience."

She is the daughter of Eric and Kenya Thomas.

