



ALTON – Though their team lost 2-1 against Gibault Catholic High School on Tuesday night, the Marquette Catholic High School Explorers girls’ volleyball team is not throwing in the towel just yet.

In honor team’s four seniors, Michelle Cameron, Kate Cogan, Laura Hamilton and Karoline Lauritzen, the team hosted their annual Senior Night celebration during their last home game of the regular season.

Head coach Sue Heinz was proud of the Explorers’ effort during the match, especially that of her seniors.

“Of course it’s sad, especially with Kate [Cogan] being injured and she didn’t get to play her last home match. It’s heartbreaking for that.

“But Michelle [Cameron] played a heck of a game. She comes out all of the time. Laura [Hamilton] is always out there giving it her all. These seniors, I’m going to miss. Karoline [Lauritzen] really stepped up too tonight playing around, hitting right side and very consistently, making the plays we need to make. Our seniors were definitely a contributing factor to our game tonight.”

The Explorers took the first set with a score of 25-16 while holding command over the Hawks in the set’s entirety. Gibault came back in the second to capture the victory with a score of 25-15. Ultimately, the Hawks defeated the Explorers in the third at 25-17.

Marquette will have a rematch against Gibault this weekend at Smithton. This time, Coach Heinz is going to make some changes to her team’s method in order to beat the Hawks once and for all.

“We’re going to change our defense on that hitter. It’s a hard cross and it beat us about four times. The next thing is our serves. Our serves were in and spot on during the first set. We were able to move around and had them back on their heels. Second and third set, not so much. We missed a lot of serves and weren’t doing quite the job there.”

