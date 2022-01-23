SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 59, ROXANA 25: The Marquette Lady Explorers defeated the Roxana Lady Shells 59-25 Thursday night at the Roxana High School Gymnasium. The Roxana squad was talented but Marquette won the turnover battle and scored with a well-rounded offense.

The Lady Explorers led 19-6, 37-16 and 54-19 in the first three quarters but Roxanna fought hard, slightly outscoring Marquette in the final quarter. However, it was too late.

Alyssa Powell led the Marquette scoring with 18, while Abby Williams put in 12, Chloe White had 10, Hayley Porter 5, Kamryn Fandrey and Livy Kratschmer each had 4 with Megan Meyer and Jillian Nelson both contributing 3.

For Roxana, Lexi Ryan scored 8, Abby Gehrs contributed 6, Laynie Gehrs had 4, Kinsley Mouser put in 3 while Alyssa Luck and Zayda Oller added 2 each.

