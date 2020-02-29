SEE VIDEO:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

CLASS 2A AT ROXANA

Article continues after sponsor message

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 35, ROXANA 25: Spencer Cox scored a game-high 20 points, including seven in the final quarter, while Iggy McGee had seven as the Explorers won the regional title over the host Shells.

It was a close game all the way, with Roxana leading after the first quarter 7-6, but the Explorers coming back to take a 15-11 lead at halftime. The Shells then came back to take a 22-21 lead at the end of the third quarter, but the Explorers used their tough defense to help them outscore Roxana 14-3 to take the win and advance to the sectional.

Jake Golenor led the Shells with nine points, while Gavin Huffman added three.

Marquette is now 25-6 and advances to the Shelbyville sectional, where they'll play Marshall, who won the Flora regional over Salem 57-43, in the first semifinal Tuesday evening, with a 7 p.m. start time. Roxana was eliminated with a 23-10 record.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Explorers Get Out to 20-0 Lead, Hold Off Oilers In Regional Quarterfinal
Feb 24, 2025
Marquette's Defense Holds Roxana to Just 17 Points
Jan 24, 2025
Lady Explorers Overcome Early Deficit for Regional Playoff Win
Feb 15, 2025
Marquette Tops Carrollton In Lady Hawk Semis – Onto Championship Against Calhoun
Jan 31, 2025
Play It Again Sports Monday Baseball Roundup: Roxana, Marquette, McGivney Post Wins
Mar 18, 2025

 