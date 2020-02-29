SEE VIDEO:

CLASS 2A AT ROXANA

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 35, ROXANA 25: Spencer Cox scored a game-high 20 points, including seven in the final quarter, while Iggy McGee had seven as the Explorers won the regional title over the host Shells.

It was a close game all the way, with Roxana leading after the first quarter 7-6, but the Explorers coming back to take a 15-11 lead at halftime. The Shells then came back to take a 22-21 lead at the end of the third quarter, but the Explorers used their tough defense to help them outscore Roxana 14-3 to take the win and advance to the sectional.

Jake Golenor led the Shells with nine points, while Gavin Huffman added three.

Marquette is now 25-6 and advances to the Shelbyville sectional, where they'll play Marshall, who won the Flora regional over Salem 57-43, in the first semifinal Tuesday evening, with a 7 p.m. start time. Roxana was eliminated with a 23-10 record.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

