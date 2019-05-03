MARQUETTE - The Marquette Catholic High School is announcing a change of time and location for their home baseball game against Vianney High School Saturday, May 4. Marquette will play Vianney at Vianney at noon and then Marquette will play their make-up game with Bunker Hill at Vianney at 2:00.

The Marquette baseball game at home against East Alton-Wood River scheduled for Friday night at Gordon Moore Park has been canceled due to weather.

