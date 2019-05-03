Marquette Catholic, Bunker Hill Baseball Games are Moved to Vianney for Saturday, Friday Game Vs. Oilers is Off Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MARQUETTE - The Marquette Catholic High School is announcing a change of time and location for their home baseball game against Vianney High School Saturday, May 4. Marquette will play Vianney at Vianney at noon and then Marquette will play their make-up game with Bunker Hill at Vianney at 2:00. Article continues after sponsor message The Marquette baseball game at home against East Alton-Wood River scheduled for Friday night at Gordon Moore Park has been canceled due to weather. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending