ALTON - Marquette Catholic's boys' tennis team continues to roll with another 8-1 victory on Tuesday, this time over Roxana. The Explorers now stand 4-2 overall on the season.

Marquette Catholic singles winners in straight sets included: Stetson Isringhausen, Bradley Bower, Thomas Wendle, Preston Stork, Jackson Pranger, and Joe Brangenberg.

Doubles winners were Isringhausen and Bower at No. 1, and Stork and Wendle at No. 2. For Roxana, the No. 3 doubles team of Holbrook-Adams emerged winners.

EXPLORERS 6, ALTHOFF 3

Marquette Catholic captured an important boys' tennis match on Saturday over Bellville Althoff 6-3. Singles winners were: Stetson Isringhausen, Bradley Bower, Thomas Wendle, Preston Stork and Jackson Pranger. Doubles winners were Adam Richard and Jackson Pranger.

"This was a great win for our team early in the season," Kathy Claywell, an assistant coach, said. "Three of our five singles matches were down after the first set and the boys competed and won. We were especially proud of Bradley Bower who had various match points against him and came back and won.

"In addition, Stetson Isringhausen who had an injured ankle played through his pain. He won this match for the team with an injured foot. He willed himself to win."

