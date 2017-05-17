BOYS TENNIS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, ALTON 0: Marquette Catholic blanked crosstown rival Alton 9-0 in both teams' season-finale dual tennis meet Tuesday; the Explorers finished the season at 15-1, 13-0 on duals.

In singles play, A.J. Bower defeated Silas Chapman 7-6, 6-0; Joe Segneri defeated Adam Kane 6-4, 7-5; Jon Claywell scored a 6-4, 6-0 win over Theo Dochy; Daniel McCluskey upended Walker Moan 6-3, 6-2; Peter Wendel scored a 6-3, 7-5 win over Ben Simanski; and Alex Cousley defeated Logan Clark 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles matches, Claywell/McCluskey defeated Chapman/Moan 6-2, 6-3; Segneri/Bower downed Kane/Dochy 4-6, 6-0 (10-4) and Wendel/Nathan Walters defeated Sam Dunn/Dan Hoffman 6-2, 6-1.

The Explorers are in this weekend's Class 1A Triad Sectional with Civic Memorial, Roxana and the host Knights; Alton will be in the Class 2A O'Fallon Sectional with Edwardsville and Granite City; the state tournament in both classes is set for the weekend of May 25-27 at Arlington Height Hersey, with play taking place throughout the Chicagoland area.

Marquette Catholic head boys tennis coach Mike Walters said the match against rival Alton was “a fun one.”

“We put the kids that knew each other against each other,” Walters said. “The match was much closer than the 9-0 score shows. Alton played very well. We had a great year and we hope to follow it up by sending some players to state.”

