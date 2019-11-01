PEORIA - Marquette Catholic Boys Soccer won a thriller in Peoria 3-2 after Noah McClintock scored on a PK kick after it was tied 2-2 after regulation and two overtimes. The Explorers now move to the Class 1A State Championship match on Saturday.

"We had tons of guys fighting through injuries. The atmosphere has been awesome for our guys to be here," Marquette Catholic coach Tim Gould said.

In the first half, Nick Beach scored and was assisted by Phillip Vincent for Quincy Notre Dame at the 3:09 mark. Then at the 23:43 mark, QND's Gabe Whittaker scored assisted by Seth Anderson. Marquette answered when Aaron Boulch scored on a penalty kick at the 39:59 mark in the first to make it 2-1.

Gould said Boulch's penalty kick was a special moment for him after his earlier knee injury and he was so glad to see it.

In the second half, Luke Atchinson scored for Marquette to tie it up 2-2. That was the only score in the second half. Both defenses battled hard.

Article continues after sponsor message

The game had two 10-minute overtimes which resulted in no goals. Both teams picked 5 players to shoot penalty kicks.

QND made penalty kicks from Gabe Whittaker, Jacob Hoyt.

Marquette made penalty kicks from Nick LaFata, Justin Atchinson, and game-winner Noah McClintock.

The Explorers are now 19-3-5 and will play for the school’s third overall state championship, and second in the last three years, against Chicago University, a 3-0 winner over Winnetka North Shore Country Day in the first semifinal, in the final, kicking off at 5 p.m. The Raiders drop to 16-9-1 and play NSCD in the third and fourth place playoff starting at 3 p.m.







More like this: