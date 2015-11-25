EDWARDSVILLE - The expectations for the Marquette Catholic boys’ basketball team are high with some top talent returning in the front court and underneath the basket. On Tuesday night, the Explorers showed why the hopes are so strong.

Marquette Catholic dominated New Athens on Tuesday night in the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tipoff by a 58-20 margin. The explorers led from the start and were ahead 32-11 at the half after leading 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Steve Medford, the Explorers’ head coach, said it was a solid opening performance for his team and he said he was happy several of his reserves played most of the second half.

Shandon Boone was the spark plug for the Explorers with 23 points, 19 of the points coming in the first half.

“Shandon had a good game and with Ben Sebacher getting open underneath, it allowed him more looks,” Medford said.

Sebacher exploded for 17 points in the game, most in the first half and he came out in the second half when Boone left the contest. The Explorers' Trey Aguirre had another strong game defensively and helping run the Explorers' offense, Medford said.

“We didn’t play our starters much in the second half,” Medford said. “It allowed us a chance to look and see who some of our top people will be coming off the bench. At one point I had two freshmen in there. We did some nice things on the defensive end.”

Medford said the MELHS Tourney is an excellent one for his team to begin the season with because it allows the team to normally pick up a couple wins and also face some difficult competition. The MELHS Thanksgiving Tourney has a long-standing tradition which continues, Medford said.

Marquette, 1-0, plays Cleveland at 5:30 in the Main MELHS Gym tonight.

