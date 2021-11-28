SATURDAY NIGHT

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 64, KIPP ST. LOUIS 32 - Marquette finished the Roxana Hoopsgiving Tourney with a 3-1 overall mark after a final 64-32 win over KIPP St. Louis for fifth place.

The Explorers dominated KIPP in the second quarter.

Marquette's all-tourney selection was Owen Williams.

Braden Kline led the Explorers in this game with 18 points, Parker Macias added 17 and Owen Williams had 11 points.

FRIDAY NIGHT

ROXANA HOOPSGIVING CLASSIC

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 67, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 30

Marquette rolled past East Alton Wood River on Friday night in a 67-30 win over East Alton-Wood River.

The Explorers' Kline led all scorers with 23 points, Macias and Owen Williams both had 12 points each. Antonio Hardin was the star for the Oilers with four three-pointers and 20 total points.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Carbondale slipped past Marquette Catholic 62-58 on Wednesday night for the Explorers' only loss of the tourney.



Williams had 16 points, Macias had 13 points and Kline 12 points for the Explorers.

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 49, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 28: Maryville Christian bounced back from a loss on Wednesday to defeat North Greene in the Roxana Hoopsgiving Classic Friday afternoon.

The Lions led all the way through, holding advantages of 14-5. 27-16 and 37-21 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Spartans in the final quarter 12-7. None of the individual scoring totals were available at press time.



Maryville is now 2-1 on the season, while North Greene is now 0-3.

