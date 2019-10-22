SPRINGFIELD - Aaron Boulch had two goals, while Luke Atkinson and Nick LaFata had one goal apiece. Marquette Catholic won 4-0 against Springfield Sacred Heart in the Sectional semifinals in Springfield.

"I thought my kids had confidence when Boulch scored 15 seconds in the game," Marquette Catholic Boys Soccer Coach Tim Gould said. "When we went into the half time my message was to clean up somethings on defense and keep up the speed and keep playing hard."



Boulch scored 15 seconds in the game to make it 1-0. Luke Atkinson then scored at the 20-minute mark to make it 2-0. A minute later Boulch scored his second goal to make it 3-0.

In the second half, Nick LaFata scored at the 26-minute mark to make it 4-0.

Joe Guehlstorf had 10 saves for Marquette.

The Explorers are now 16-3-5 and move on to the sectional championship at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and will play 6 p.m. Friday against the winner of the second game between Teutopolis vs Riverton Coop.

