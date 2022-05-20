ALTON - Marquette Catholic officials announced Friday that the Explorers Club Gala and Auction, held March 26, 2022, set a record with a profit of $126,890. The annual event started in the early 1990s.

“The auction dinner is a very important event for us," Marquette Catholic Principal Tim Harmon said. "On behalf of our students, I want to express our appreciation for the great support we received from our parents, alumni, and the Marquette community. I want to thank all the parents in the Explorers Club who helped make the auction such a success. I’m already looking forward to next year’s event.”

Explorers Club President and Auction Co-Chair Monica Ellerbracht said: "We want to thank all of our sponsors, volunteers, and those who attended the event. The annual event raises funds to help offset school expenses.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The actual cost of attendance is nearly $2,000 more than what we charge in tuition and fees. Those dollars have to come from somewhere.

Auction Co-Chair Teresa Bartosiak echoed Ellerbracht's statement: "We are grateful to have the community of donors who support our students.

Founded in 1927, Marquette Catholic is a coed, College Preparatory school of 422 students. Recently, MCHS graduated 106 students who completed more than 14,000 hours of community service and earned more than $9,000,000 in college scholarships.

More like this: