ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School is announcing a change of time for their home baseball game this Friday, May 3 vs. East Alton-Wood River.

It is senior night and both the JV and Varsity games will begin at 5:30 p.m. The Senior

Night ceremony for the 12 seniors will start at 5 p.m.

 