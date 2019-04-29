Marquette Catholic Announces Time Change for Friday Baseball Game Against East Alton-Wood River
April 29, 2019 1:41 PM
ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School is announcing a change of time for their home baseball game this Friday, May 3 vs. East Alton-Wood River.
It is senior night and both the JV and Varsity games will begin at 5:30 p.m. The Senior
Night ceremony for the 12 seniors will start at 5 p.m.