ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School Athletic Department is pleased to announce the hiring of Steve Medford as Head Boys Basketball Coach. This will be Coach Medford’s second stint with the Explorers. He served in the same role from 2010-22.

“We would like to welcome Coach Medford back to Marquette,” said Brian Hoener, Marquette Director of Athletics. “Coach Medford had a successful tenure here previously, and we are excited about what he can build again.”

In his first stint with Marquette, Coach Medford posted a 276–85 record, a .764 winning percentage, and ten 20-win seasons, including an undefeated season in 2017– 2018, and an incredible run from 2016 to 2019 when the Explorers went 79-9.

His teams won eight IHSA Regional championships and one IHSA Sectional Championship.

He was named the IBCA District 19 Coach of the Year seven times.

Marquette finished this past season with a 16-17 record.

“I had 12 incredible seasons at Marquette,” Coach Medford said. “I am excited to return to the game I love. Coaching has always been a passion of mine, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead this program again and impact young athletes.”

