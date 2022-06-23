ALTON – Marquette Catholic High School has announced the hiring of Cody Best as the next head boys varsity basketball coach.

“We’d like to welcome Coach Best to the Marquette family,” Marquette AD Brian Hoener said. “We think Coach Best is going to do an outstanding job. Our boys' basketball has a tradition of success on and off the court and we are confident Coach Best will meet those expectations.”

Prior to Marquette, Coach Best worked in the Highland High School basketball program as an underclassman coach and spent 13 games this past season as the interim varsity boys basketball coach. Coach Best spent three seasons as the Mt. Olive boys varsity coach leading the program to its first winning season in 14 years. He was the 2018 West All-Star Rotary Club Coach.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the Explorers basketball program,” Coach Best said. “The program has a tradition of competing at the highest level and I look forward to the challenge of continuing that standard.”

Marquette is coming off an 18-13 season in which it won another Regional championship before losing in the sectional semifinal. The Explorers have won at least a Regional championship in nine of the last 12 seasons.

Coach Best is also the co-founder and coach of the Southern Illinois Raptors AAU Club. He played his collegiate basketball at Lewis and Clark CC for a year and spent his final three years at MacMurray College where he was a captain his junior and senior year.

Marquette Catholic is a co-educational, college-prep school of 424 students in Alton, Illinois founded in 1927. Marquette’s athletic teams have won more than 130 IHSA Regional, Sectional or Super Sectional Championships, as well as appeared in 30 IHSA State Finals, having won multiple IHSA State Championships.

