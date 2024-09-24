Marquette players carry a U.S. flag on to the field in the most recent Explorers home football game. (Photo by Brad Piros)ALTON - In an effort to tackle hunger and foster community spirit, Marquette Catholic High School and Belleville Althoff High School are engaging in a friendly competition to collect canned food from September 23-27, 2024. The initiative, known as the KSDK Tackle Hunger Challenge, encourages students and community members to donate canned goods to support Marquette Catholic.

Participants are asked to bring 10 cans of food to the Marquette Athletic Office. In return, they will receive a Dress Down Pass, which can be used at school before October 31, 2024. This pass allows students to dress in casual attire, deviating from the usual school dress code.

The competition will culminate in a football game on Friday, September 27, 2024, where the winner of the challenge will be announced. The school that collects the most canned food will earn the bragging rights.

For more information or any inquiries, individuals can contact Brian Hoener, the Athletic Director, or Deanna Bridgewater at Marquette Catholic High School.

Operation Food Search President and CEO Kristen Wild said, “Tackle Hunger is a great example of how dedicated community partners help Operation Food Search meet the immediate need of hunger every day.”

