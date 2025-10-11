MADISON — Marquette Catholic secured a decisive 49-13 victory over host Madison on Friday night, Oct. 10, 2025, a win that made the Explorers playoff eligible, according to head coach Eric Dickerson.

The triumph marked Marquette’s fifth win of the season against two losses. Jhordyn Croft led the offensive charge with three rushing touchdowns, while Noah Menke added two receiving touchdowns. Jack Rea contributed a rushing touchdown, and Don'tay Longstreet had a receiving touchdown. On the passing side, Toby Eberln threw for two touchdowns, and Joe Stephan threw for one touchdown and successfully kicked seven PATs.

Marquette established control early, holding a 28-7 lead at halftime, and maintained momentum throughout the second half to secure the victory.

Dickerson described the fifth win as “huge” and emphasized the team’s focus moving forward. “We are playoff eligible, but we will look for our sixth win next week,” he said. “I am really proud of the team and the seniors. It was just good to see a lot of smiles on their faces after the win and to see what they have done since they were freshmen.”

Marquette will travel to face Hayti, which holds a 2-5 overall record, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. The Explorers will conclude the regular season with a home game against Roxana at 7 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2025.

