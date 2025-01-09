GRANITE CITY – The Marquette Lady Explorers secured a 36-25 victory over the Granite City Lady Warriors in a high school basketball matchup on Thursday night.

The game began with Marquette establishing an early advantage, closing the first quarter with a 12-5 lead. The Explorers continued to build on their momentum in the second quarter, extending their lead to 19-10 by halftime.

As the third quarter progressed, Marquette further increased its lead to 30-14. Despite a late surge from Granite City, which outscored Marquette 11-6 in the final quarter, the Warriors were unable to close the gap.

Allie Weiner was the standout performer for Marquette, contributing 12 points to the team's total. Kel'c Robinson also made a significant impact, adding 10 points.

On the Granite City side, Taliyah Sykes led with 6 points, while Megan Sykes contributed 5 points.

