ALTON - The Marquette boys volleyball team opened with a dominant 25-16, 25-22 win Monday night to start the 2022 season at Alton High. The varsity Explorers are coached by Mark Ellebracht.

The Explorers varsity program showed significant improvement over the course of this past boys volleyball season under Coach Ellebracht and they have high expectations for 2022.

Marquette had five juniors as leaders in the statistical categories against Alton.

These are the highlights:

Rolen Eveans - 7 service points on 10 serves.

Nick Trefney - 6 service points on 9 serves.

Ryan DeClue - 6 service points on 9 serves, 3 kills.

Brody Hendricks - 5 service points on 8 services, 1 ace, 1 block.

Marquette is 1-0 and hosts Belleville East on Wednesday. JV is at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity at 6 p.m.

