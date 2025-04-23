ALTON - Nathan Joehl, head coach of the Marquette Boys Tennis team, praised seniors Adam Richards and Luke Steyer for their contributions during the 2025 spring season.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Richards, the lone senior in the varsity lineup, has provided valuable experience and leadership to the young team, helping to keep younger players focused, the boys tennis coach said.

Richards and Steyer are Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athletes of the Month.

Steyer, who joined the team this year, has shown significant improvement and brings a positive attitude that enhances the team’s atmosphere.

Joehl expressed pride in both players for their development and impact on the team.