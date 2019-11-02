EAST PEORIA - Marquette Catholic boys soccer team fell in a tough IHSA Class 1A Boys Soccer Championship game in East Peoria 2-1 against University High of Chicago on Saturday evening.

"We had tons of guys fighting through injuries. The game really opened up after the first half. That might of been the first time in a while where the other team wore us down. Their pace really kept us on our toes," Marquette Catholic coach Tim Gould said.

In the first half, Marquette Myles Paniagua scored at the 17:10 mark. That was the only goal of the first half.

In the second half, it was all U-High at the 61:48 mark Stanley Shaprio scored and was assisted by Jaden Lynch. Then at the 71:10 mark, Alexandre Bal scored unassisted.

Marquette had 5 shots on goal and U-High had 5 shots.

Marquette closes its season at 22-3-5 and U-High closes the season at 22-3-2.

