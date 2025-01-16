ALTON — Marquette High School emerged victorious at the Greater Gateway Metro Conference bowling tournament held at Bowl Haven. The Marquette boys team topped the competition with a score of 3,266, followed by Althoff Catholic in second place with 2,615. Christ Our Rock finished third with 2,156, and Metro East Lutheran placed fourth with 2,099.

In individual performances, Matt Cain of Marquette claimed the top spot with a score of 773. He was followed by teammate Corbin Barnard, who finished with 714. Thomas Davin also of Marquette secured third place with a score of 636, while Josh McPherson of Althoff took fourth with 614. Christian Sievers from Metro East Lutheran rounded out the top five with a score of 605.

The girls' tournament saw Althoff Catholic dominate, with Lyllian Smith taking first place with a score of 638. Her teammates Sophia Jose and Heather Hogue finished second and third, scoring 572 and 500, respectively. Alexis Livesay of Christ Our Rock placed fourth with a score of 490.

The top four bowlers in both the boys' and girls' competitions received all-conference awards. The recipients included Matt Cain, Corbin Barnard, and Thomas Davin from Marquette, along with Josh McPherson from Althoff for the boys. For the girls, the awardees were Lyllian Smith, Sophia Jose, Heather Hogue, and Alexis Livesay.

Katie Albrecht of Metro East Lutheran and Emma Gusewelle, also from MELHS, finished eighth and tenth, respectively, with scores of 382 and 319.

The tournament showcased strong performances across the board, highlighting the competitive spirit of the Greater Gateway Metro Conference bowling teams.

