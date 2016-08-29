ALTON – A severe thunderstorm cut short Marquette Catholic's Blastoff golf tournament at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park Saturday afternoon, with scores through nine of the scheduled 18 holes being counted in the standings.

O'Fallon won the team title, ending the day at 23-over when the storm hit to end play for the day; Edwardsville finished second at 39-over and Collinsville took third at 42-over for the day. The host Explorers ended tied for fifth with Effingham St. Anthony at 56-over; Civic Memorial and Alton finished tied for ninth at 63 over and Granite City shot 94 over for the nine holes.

O'Fallon's Natalie Meinkoth took the day's medalist honors with a 2-over score for the nine holes that counted on the day.

“It was a hot and humid day for the girls,” said Explorer coach Deb Walsh. “We had 97 players start the tournament on 18 teams and two individuals. Everyone did well to get through the tournament when we had to stop it.

“Our girls did well today. We had Madi Connors and Lauren Walsh really played well for us.”

Ellie Kane finished equal-seventh for the day with an 8-over.

“Our girls struggled today, but they stepped up when they had to,” said Civic Memorial coach Jane Middleton. “Our top two players (Izzy Roberts and Carmen Phillips) played well. I was really proud of them today.”

Granite City lost two players to injury during the tournament, Ashley Richey withdrew through the third hole with a nagging shoulder injury and Phoenyx Derner injured her wrist hitting out of a bunker and had to withdraw.

Addy Zeller led Edwardsville with a 6-over for the day, with Jessica Benson firing a 9-over, Kayla Weinacht shot 11-over and Paige Hamel was 13-over for the day. Zeller tied Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack for third with the 6-overs. Morgan Bemis led Alton with a 10-over for the nine holes on the day, while Megan Keel fired an 11-over for the day to lead the Warriors.

