ALTON – On one side of town, Marquette Catholic was taking on Belleville West at Public School Stadium.

Less than three miles away, the Alton Redbirds were hosting reigning Class 1 state champions Duchense at Piasa Motor Fuels Field at the high school.

With both games happening simultaneously, the teams were eager to find out who they’d play later that day.

The Explorers used goals from Maicol Gonzalez and Quinn Copeland to blank the Maroons 2-0 and move on to the final. Alton was down 1-0 early on and later trailed 3-2 with 20 minutes remaining, but an impressive comeback and a game-winning goal from Dillan Cowan saw the Redbirds move on to the championship game as well.

The Redbirds and Explorers will square off at Alton High School tonight (Aug. 31) at 5 p.m.

