ALTON - Marqueta Goins has five children and two with special needs on the autism spectrum, but even with sometimes difficult situations, she and her husband with their faith, live an incredible life.

“We try to make things as normal as possible,” she said. “We make sure our kids don’t let that diagnosis keep us from being super resilient.”

Marqueta and her husband have made sure her children have the proper resources to confront every situation they encounter.

“It means a lot to me to have a large family," she said. "I also try to embrace the mission of motherhood with other children. I wear it, embrace it, and love it, it is just a gift.”

“My husband, Mark is my rock,” she said. “All our kids have different personalities. We always include the two children with special needs in all the others’ activities. I also take time every morning to take time and meditate with the Lord. I always talk to God about the stuff I face.”

Marqueta works with other children as executive director of the Be A Bridge family ministry and that has made such a difference in those children’s lives. She has had such an impact on children in their most difficult years of 9 to 18. She also has an incredible voice and is often found at big events leading them with her husband.

Marqueta is an example other mothers could look up to even with situations that aren’t always perfect.

Marqueta said without her faith, she doesn’t think she or her husband would be successful at raising their family.

“For both of us, our faith is the cornerstone of our lives,” she said.

