CENTRALIA - The Belleville West Maroons secured a decisive victory over Cahokia, winning 66-42 at Trout Arena on Friday afternoon.

Cahokia started strong, taking an early 10-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. However, Belleville West rallied in the second quarter, outscoring their opponents and heading into halftime with a 27-23 advantage.

The Maroons continued to build on their momentum in the third quarter, extending their lead to 48-31. In the final quarter, Belleville West maintained control, outscoring Cahokia 18-11 to seal the win.

Camron Lowery led Belleville West with 15 points, while Nicholas Hankins Jr. contributed 13 points.

For Cahokia, Roderick McCottrell was the top scorer with 13 points, followed closely by C'narri Griffin with 12 points.

