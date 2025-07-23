GODFREY - Montclaire Swim Club of Edwardsville got past Collinsville Swim Club to win the girls title of the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association championship meet Sunday morning and afternoon at Summers-Port Swim Club in Godfrey.

The Marlins won the girls meet with 1,074 points, with the Gators coming in second with 943 points, the host Sharks were third with 770 points, Paddlers Swim Club off Granite City finished fourth at 661 points, and Sunset Hills Country Club of Edwardsville placed fifth with 318 points.

The Marlins reached their main goal of having an undefeated season by winning the overall championship with 2,116.5 points, with the Gators finishing second at 1,788 points, Summers-Port was third with 1,720 points, the Pirates were fourth with 1,115.5 points, and the Stingrays came in fifth with 330 points.

In the results of the eight-and-under races, Summer-Port's team of Emmy Beiser, Quinn Harman, Ellis Hoelscher, and Emma Kane won the 100-yard medley relay with a time of 1:44.44, with Paddlers coming in second at 2:13.61. Margo Deist of Sunset Hills won the 25-yard freestyle at 17.36 seconds, edging Lennox Moszer of Montclaire, who was second at 17.42 seconds, with Deist also winning the 50-yard freestyle at 39.10 seconds, with Moszier second at 41.71 seconds.

Harman was the winner of the 25-yard breaststroke at 26.58 seconds, while Moszer again finished second at 27.16 seconds, Avery Delp of Paddlers won the 25-yard backstroke at 25.26 seconds, with Beiser finishing second at 26.07 seconds, with Hoelscher winning the 25-yard butterfly at 23.62 seconds, Delp coming in second at 28.47 seconds. In the 100-yard freestyle relay, the Sharks' team of Beiser, Harman, Kane, and Hoelscher won the race at 1:26.35, while the Pirates came in second at 1:46.10.

In the nine-and-10 age division, Meredith Luitjohan of the Marlins won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:15.45, with teammate Layla Sweet coming in second at 1:21.27, while the Marlins' team of Sweet, June Lorts, Emily Goin, and Luitjohan won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:45.23, with the Sharks taking second at 3:05,40. Collinsville's Josie Forman won the 50-yard freestyle at 30.79 seconds, with Anna Worman of the Marlins finished second at 34.77 seconds, with Forman also winning the 100-yard individual medley at 1:16.56, with teammate Taylor Nanney coming in second at 1:22.73. Forman also won the 50-yard breaststroke at 38.65 seconds, with Lorts coming in second at 45.65 seconds, the 50-yard backstroke was won by Nanney at 39.78 seconds, with Sweet placing second at 41.58 seconds, and winning the 50-yard butterfly was Nanney at 40.65 seconds, with Luitjohan finishing second at 40.75 seconds. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Gators' team of Nanney, Kayahna Duke, Elliott Stolle, and Forman won the race at 2:21.29, with the Marlins finishing second at 2:26.38.

In the 11-12 races, Violet Shaffer of the Marlins won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:07.77, with teammate Maggie Luitjohan coming in second at 1:08.98, the Marlins' team of Shaffer, Luitjohan, Lillian Barth, and Teagan Moszier won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:26.59, with the Stingrays coming in second at 2:40.79. In the 50-yard freestyle, the winner was Ellie Forman of Collinsville at 29.63 seconds, with Moszier second at 30.51 seconds, while in the 100-yard individual medley, Forman again was the winner, coming in at 1:14.99, with Moszier finishing second at 1:17.70. The 50-yard breaststroke was won by Vivian Cross of the Gators at 36.60 seconds, with teammate Annie Tucker coming in second at 40.78 seconds, the 50-yard backstroke was won by Avery Finch of Collinsville at 37.26 seconds, while Lillian Morris of Montclaire was second at 38.39 seconds, and the 50-yard butterfly winner was Forman at 32.50 seconds, with Shaffer finishing second at 34.57 seconds. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Finch, Tucker, Cross, and Forman won for the Gators at 2:02.69, with the Marlins second at 2:03.60.

Over in the 13-14 age division, Alex Suhre of the Pirates won the 200-yard freestyle at 2:04.47, with Claire Berger of the Gators second at 2:15.18, while Addison Gunn of the Stingrays won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:01.92, with Aubrey Rickman of the Sharks placing second at 1:03.89. The Marlins' team of Maecey Hessel, Morgan Popelar, Lydia Cloud, and Corrine Morris won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:13.42, while the Stingrays were second at 2:17.05, with the 50-yard freestyle being won by Morris at 26.64 seconds, with Brinley Presson of Collinsville second at 26.85 seconds. Morris also won the 200-yard individual medley at 1:09.69, with Presson coming in second at 1:10.46. The 100-yard breaststroke was won by Suhre at 1:12.95, with Nora Walton of the Stingrays coming in second at 1:22.73, Presson won the 100-yard backstroke at 1:06.80, with Aster Carson of the Stingrays coming in second at 1:12.01, and Suhre won the 50-yard butterfly at 28.82 seconds, with Morris placing in second at 30.49 seconds. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Hessel, Cloud, Popelar, and Morris of Montclaire won at 1:56.52, with Paddlers coming in second at 1:57.77.

In the 15-18 age group, the 200-yard freestyle was won by Morgan Mitton of the Marlins, with a time of 2:10.12, with Madelyn Pamatot of the Pirates second at 2:44.61. while Mitton also won the 100-yard freestyle at 58.71 seconds, with teammate Willow Jackson coming in second at 1:04.64. The Marlins' team of Jackson, Madison Popelar, Mitton, and Kyla Calvin won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:07.25, with the Pirates finishing second at 2:25.21, while the 50-yard freestyle was won by Calvin at 25.71 seconds, with teammate Popelar placing second at 28.98 seconds. Calvin won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:11.20, with Pamatot coming in second at 1:19.45, while Jackson won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:23.06, while Popelar was second at 1:27.33, the 100-yard backstroke was won by Mitton at 1:06.07, with Collinsville's Sophie Van Mittendorp finishing second at 1:13.65, and Calvin won the 50-yard butterfly at 28.56 seconds, while Jackson was second at 31.18 seconds. In the day's final race, the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Marlins' team of Calvin, Popelar, Jackson, and Mitton won the race at 1:52.32, with the Pirates coming in second at 2:08.73.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

