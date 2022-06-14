EDWARDSVILLE - The Montclaire Swim Club won its opening meet of the 2022 Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association season 471-179 over Summers Port Swim Club of Alton Thursday night at the Montclaire Pool in Edwardsville.

The Marlin boys won their meet over the Sharks 192-118, while the girls took their first meet of the year with a 279-61 decision before a packed and boisterous house at Montclaire as SWiSA starts a full season for the first time since 2019, with the 2020 and 2021 seasons being greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the six- or eight-and-under races, Montclaire won the girls 100 meter medley relay with a time of 1:57.00, with Summers Port second at 2:01.50, while in the boys 25-meter freestyle, the winner was the Marlins' Carter Wolters, with a time of 22.64 seconds. The girls 25-meter freestyle went to Ava Hong of Montclaire, with a time of 22.14 seconds. In special six-and-under 25-yard freestyle races, Sarah Drainer of the Sharks won the girls race at 35.88 seconds, while the boys' race went to the Marlins' Colin Therien at 45.46 seconds.

In the girls 50-meter freestyle, Ava Therien of the Marlins won with a time of 53.58 seconds, while the boys race went to Wolters at 56.15 seconds, then later won the 25-meter breaststroke with a time of 35.20 seconds. The girls winner was Hong, who came in at 29.59 seconds. In the 25-meter backstroke, the boys winner was Evan Osborn of the Marlins, who had a time of 30.32 seconds, while the girls winner was Kiele Stupperrich of the Sharks, who was in at 27.20 seconds. In special six-and-under races, Drainer won the girls race at 44.28 seconds, while Liam Schuerer of Summers Port won the boys race at 59.10 seconds. The boys 25-meter butterfly was won by Ty Henesey of Summers Port at 34.79 seconds, while the girls winner was Therien at 28.20 seconds. Montclaire won the 100-meter freestyle relay at 2:19.69, while the girls winner was also Montclaire, coming in at 1:44.71.

In the nine-and-10 age group, Eli Aldridge of Summers Port won the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 1:26.09, while the girls winner was Montclaire's Madeline Hatley at 1:36.56. Montclaire won the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 3:27.44 and also won the girls race with a time of 3:42.40. In the boys 50-meter freestyle, the winner was Jack Osborn of Summers Port at 44.90 seconds, while Montclaire's Violet Shaffer won the girls race at 42.40 seconds. Aaron Hong of the Marlins won the 100-meter individual medley at 1:39.88, while Ashley Hong of Montclaire won the girls race at 1:26.31. In the 50-meter breaststroke races, the boys winner was Caiden Calvin of the Marlins at 55.81 seconds and the girls winner was Ashley Hong at 45.19 seconds. The Marlins won both the 50-meter backstroke races, with Aaron Hong taking the boys race at 51.44 seconds and Vivian Brasel winning the girls race at 49.22 seconds. The 50-meter butterfly races also went to a pair of Montclaire swimmers, as Jack Osborn won the boys race with a time of 38.63 seconds and Ashley Hong winning the girls race at 44.81 seconds. In a special 25-meter butterfly race, the Sharks' Nick Ramsey won the race with a time of 52.14 seconds. Summers Port won the boys 200-meter freestyle relay at 2:39.50, while Montclaire won the girls relay at 3:02.45.

In the 11-and-12-year-old age group races, Noah Aldridge of the Sharks won the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 1:15.30, while the girls race went to the Marlins' Tess Lindstedt at 1:15.69. In the 200-meter medley relay, the boys race went to Montclaire at 3:02.83, while the girls race also went to the Marlins at 2:33.22. Montclaire won both of the 50-meter freestyle races, with Braxton Tite winning the boys event at 39.07 seconds, while the girls winner was Corinne Morris at 36.51 seconds. The Marlins swept both the 100-meter individual medley races, with the boys winner being Boden Rives at 1:20.69, while the girls winner was Laine Curry at 1:12.53. Rives also won the boys 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 40.71 seconds, while Willow Jackson of the Marlins took the girls race at 44.83 seconds. In the 50-meter backstroke, Tite won his third race of the meet with a time of 50.83 seconds, while the girls winner was Curry at 33.19 seconds. Both Rives and Curry were also the winners of both the 50-meter butterfly races, with Rives winning at 35.76 seconds and Curry taking the girls race at 32.89 seconds. In the 200-meter freestyle relay, the boys winner was Montclaire at 2:38.41, while the Marlins' girls team also won, coming in at 2:12.47.

In the 13-and-14-year old age division, the Marlins' Scout Jackson won the girls' 200-meter freestyle at 2:17.31, while the 100-meter freestyle went to the Sharks' Stephen Stobbs at 1:06.10 and the girls 100-meter freestyle was won by Karissa Osborn of the Marlins with a time of 1:08.47. In the 200-meter medley relay, the boys winner was Montclaire at 3:53.18, while the Marlins won the girls relay at 2:20.68. Stobbs won the boys 50-meter freestyle with a time of 29.19 seconds, with Savanna Lewis of the Marlins winning the girls race at 38.09 seconds. In the 100-meter individual medley, Erick Humphrey of the Sharks won the boys race at 1:21.66, while Scout Jackson took the girls race at 1:11.44. Humphrey also won the boys 100-meter breaststroke at 1:31.40, while Reilly Curry of the Marlins won the girls race at 1:28.28. The Marlins' Jace Snyder won the boys 100-meter backstroke at 1:41.69, while Reilly Curry won the girls race at 1:13.33. In the 50-meter butterfly, Stobbs was the winner in the boys race with a time of 33.03 seconds, while Scout Jackson took the girls race at 31.57 seconds. In the 200-meter freestyle relay, the Marlins won the boys race at 3:09.75 and the Montclaire girls won their race at 2:03.03.

Finally, in the 15-18-year-old age group, Anna Moehn of the Sharks won a special 200-meter freestyle girls race with a time of 2:16.87, while Cohen Osborn of the Marlins won a special 200-meter freestyle at 2:08.34. Osborn won the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 1:01.91, while the girls race went to Isabella Grinter of the Marlins at 1:11.84. In the 200-meter medley relay, the Marlins won both races, with the boys coming in at 2:26.38 and the girls winning at 2:19.27. In the 50-meter freestyle races, the boys' race went to the Marlins' Evan Grinter at 26.06 seconds and Maddie Milburn, also of Montclaire, won the girls race at 31.59 seconds. The Sharks won both of the 100-meter individual medley races, with Luke Norton taking the boys race at 1:16.30 and Moehn winning the girls race at 1:12.26. The 100-meter breaststroke races went to Marlin swimmers, as Evan Grinter won the boys race at 1:20.82 and Karis Chen winning the girls event at 1:17.26. Cohen Osborn won the 100-meter backstroke for the boys at 1:01.30, while the girls winner was Isabella Grinter at 1;26.51. In the 50-meter butterfly races, Evan Grinter took the boys event at 29.45 seconds, while Moehn won the girls race at 31.78 seconds. In the final races of the meet, the 200-meter freestyle relay, the Sharks won the boys race at 2:08.68, while the Marlins took the girls race at 2:07.65.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

