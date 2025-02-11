BETHALTO — The Civic Memorial Lady Eagles showcased a dominant performance on Tuesday night, defeating the Calhoun Lady Warriors 53-23 in a game that highlighted their defensive strength and offensive efficiency.

The Eagles set the tone early, shutting out the Warriors in the first quarter and building a commanding 21-0 lead by the start of the second quarter. This early advantage allowed Civic Memorial to maintain control throughout the game, extending their lead to 38-9 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Eagles continued to assert their dominance, pushing the score to 51-18 before entering the final quarter. With a running clock in effect, the Eagles pulled their starters, and Calhoun managed to outscore Civic Memorial 5-2 in the final period.

Marley Ogden led the Eagles with 14 points, while Allie Truetzschiler and Keely Windsor contributed 6 points each.

For Calhoun, Stella Gress was the top scorer with 9 points.

