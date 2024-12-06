Article continues after sponsor message

JERSEYVILLE – The Civic Memorial Lady Eagles rallied from behind to defeat the Jersey Lady Panthers 60-47 in a high-stakes matchup Friday night at Jerseyville High School.

The Panthers started strong, establishing a 16-12 lead after the first quarter and extending it to 26-24 by halftime. However, the momentum shifted in the second half by the end of the third quarter, Civic Memorial had taken control of the game with a 41-27 lead.

In the final quarter, the Eagles capitalized on their advantage, outscoring the Panthers 23-7. Marlee Durbin led the Eagles with 21 points, while Marley Ogden contributed 16 points.

For the Panthers, Meredith Gray was the standout performer, scoring 32 points, with Ella Smith adding 7 points.

More like this: