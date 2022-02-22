ALTON - Alton High School senior Markus Jones has been an integral member of the AFJROTC chapter at the school over the past four years.

Markus takes a lot of pride in wanting to reinforce a program that has given so much to him over the past four years at Alton High. Currently, he is the head of recruitment for the 70+ member chapter which had been in excess of 200 prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Markus is hopeful that this chapter can get back to those levels in the future. He added during a recent conversation that ROTC is looking for individuals with character and good common sense who have a willingness to understand that military discipline will be introduced to give a foundation for what it would be like for students who wish to pursue a career in the armed forces.

For any prospective members, a typical week for AFJROTC members is lecture and in-class assignments from retired military members who are considered Alton High faculty on Mondays and Tuesdays, military order, and drill formations on Wednesdays, wearing a uniform proudly on Thursday, and doing physical training on Fridays. Students can also get credits for Physical Education and Science by becoming a member of AFJROTC.

Markus mentioned that approximately 25-50 percent of the chapter will actually go into the military. An added benefit involved with joining the military with previous experience in an ROTC chapter will also increase the initial pay rate for that member when they join the military.

Lt. Col Gerrard Ayers has been an adviser of the Alton High AFJROTC chapter previously and feels that Markus is a true leader of the school and has been dependable, reliable, and trustworthy.

"Markus Jones has been an incredible asset to the AFJROTC program at Alton High School," Lt. Col. Ayers said. "He brings an infectious and positive attitude to school every day that makes him a joy to have in class. He does a fantastic job of leading our part in the school's recycling program and spearheading our recruiting efforts. He truly displays our core values of integrity, service, and excellence in his everyday conduct."

Markus wishes to join the United States Air Force upon graduation from Alton High. He also wishes to be a firefighter during his service.

