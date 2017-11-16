Markle and Seymore Engagement
Nov 16, 2017 10:39 AM Nov 16, 2017 12:55 PM Save
Rebecca S. Markle and Jeffery W. Seymore II are announcing their engagement. The Bride to be is from Alton, and the Groom from Edwardsville. The couple became engaged September 14, 2017 and their wedding date is set for May 2018.
Parents of the couple are the Late Eddie Huntsman, Jr. & Phyllis Huntsman of Alton and Jeffery & Diane Seymore of Edwardsville.