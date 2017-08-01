O'FALLON – In the heat of summer, it’s not uncommon to find something growing in your yard that resembles grass, but has yellow-green leaves, along with purple or yellow seed heads. It may appear harmless, but this little plant, known as Nutsedge Grass, can quickly take over your

yard if action isn’t taken.

Nutsedge Grass is a common plant found in Illinois and Missouri, and it thrives in the heat and humidity of summer. This invasive weed reproduces through tiny seeds in underground stems and nutlike tubers. To get rid of these relentless weeds, you need to dig up each plant and throw out the soil containing the tuber. They can multiply quickly, as just one plant can generate several thousand tubers each season.

Joe’s Market Basket General Manger Andy Klos said these plants will invade lawns, vegetable gardens and/or plant beds if left untreated. Klos said if people aren’t sure what type of weed they are dealing with, Market Basket gardening experts can help people identify the weed, and how to treat it.

“Nutsedge Grass can resemble regular grass at first, so people sometimes don’t realize what they are dealing with until it has spread throughout the entire yard. Our goal is to not only help people find the most effective and safe treatments for their yard, but also teach them simple tricks of the trade, like adding a little bit of dish soap to our Sedgehammer + Turf Herbicide before you apply it. That will help the product stick to your yard, even if it rains,” said Klos.

