BOYS BASKETBALL

SALEM INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT FINAL

EDWARDSVILLE 50, CENTRALIA 46: Mark Smith's 27 points helped Edwardsville to win the Salem Invitational Tournament championship Saturday night.

The Tigers improved to 16-1 overall, while the Orphans fell to 12-5.

Edwardsville opened up a 17-11 lead on Centralia at quarter time and led 29-17 at the half, then had to hold off an Orphan rally that pulled them to 41-37 at three-quarter time before emerging with the win.

Oliver Stephen added 12 points for EHS, with Caleb Strohmeier scoring six. Centralia was led by Dawson Berry's 14 points, with Jamie Long adding 12 and Javon Williams 11.

Edwardsville travels to Alton for a Tuesday night Southwestern Conference game.

