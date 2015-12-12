EDWARDSVILLE - Mark Smith, a 6-foot-4 junior, scored five points on Friday night against Belleville West, but what he did in the point guard capacity was serve as a catalyst to the Tigers offense and sparked the team to a victory.

Smith said he just tried to find his open teammates and give them the ball in the second half.

“Coach (Mike) Waldo said for me to slow it down and find people and get us into our offense,” he said. “I saw A.J. (Epenesa) and Oliver (Stephen) open and I just tried to give them the ball. They scored and helped us win.”

Smith said he has deep respect for the effort Waldo puts into preparing the team for each game.

“We got off to a slow start in the first half, but Caleb (Strohmeier) and Chrys (Colley) did an excellent job guarding two of their top players and keeping them from scoring.”

Smith said being on the floor as a varsity team member is not uncommon for him, Stephen or Epenesa, but he said he believes all of them are more comfortable on the floor this season.

“I do think we look really sharp this year,” he said. “I think we have the makings of a good team. We have more experience and we know what to do now.”

Waldo said he thought Smith had an excellent game as the Tigers’ lead guard.

“Mark scored when he had the opportunity,” Waldo said. “Then he got the ball in the right place and defensively, he was excellent. It took a lot of intellect and desire to have that kind of game.

