Mark Smith plays a multi-faceted role in Edwardsville’s boys’ basketball attack and this time, it was to be the team’s top scorer, along with offensive playmaker.

Smith, the point guard, propelled the team past Thornton Fractional North 88-66 Friday in the Salem Invitational Tourney semifinals with a game-high 29 points.

A.J. Epenesa, Oliver Stephen and Caleb Strohmeier were next in scoring for the Tigers. Epenesa tossed in 20 points and continued his dominance under the basket, Stephen tossed in 13 and Strohmeier had 11 points.

Sammy Green had nine points, followed by Zack Doornick with four points and Chrys Colle with two points.

Edwardsville won its 15th game to go with only three defeats in the game. Thornton Fractional North is having a good season, now with a 13-3 record with the loss.

Edwardsville plays at 8 p.m. Saturday for the Salem Tourney championship against Centralia. Centralia beat Mount Vernon 45-36 to move to the title matchup.