ALTON — A powerful storm swept through Alton this past Friday, March 14, 2025, causing strong winds that resulted in significant damage to an Alton home. Marissa Kudelka's grandparents in Alton were affected when a large tree fell onto their residence, severely damaging the roof.

The incident occurred during a period of severe weather that has prompted concern among residents about the impact of storms in the area. Kudelka has launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist her grandparents with the urgent repairs needed to restore their home.

"We are reaching out for help to get them back on their feet," Kudelka said in a statement regarding the situation.

The GoFundMe page aims to raise funds for the necessary repairs and has been shared widely within the community, she said.

For those interested in supporting Kudelka's grandparents, the GoFundMe can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-marissas-grandparents-after-storm

