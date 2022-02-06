Marisa & Thomas's Love Story
February 6, 2022 7:15 AM February 4, 2022 4:09 PM
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Marisa and Thomas from Shipman
Date Met/Started Dating: June 17, 2016
Briefly Describe First Date: Betsy Ann Picnic in Brighton
Date Married: February 23, 2019
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Staying in and watching our favorite TV shows.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: No matter how mad you are at one another, always kiss each other goodnight.