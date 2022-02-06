Our Love Story:

The Couple: Marisa and Thomas from Shipman

Date Met/Started Dating: June 17, 2016

Briefly Describe First Date: Betsy Ann Picnic in Brighton

Date Married: February 23, 2019

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Staying in and watching our favorite TV shows.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: No matter how mad you are at one another, always kiss each other goodnight.