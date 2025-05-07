SALEM – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that repairs to Illinois 37 between Madison Street in Salem and East Cherry Street in Kinmundy will require lane closures starting, weather permitting, at 7 a.m., Monday, May 12, 2025. Flaggers will maintain traffic.

Lane closures will be present throughout the remaining 2025 construction season to allow for bridge repairs and resurfacing.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to detour signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.