FOREST HOMES - Forest Homes native Richard F. Moody, a Marine who served during the Vietnam War, was killed in action on Dec. 21, 1965. Moody, who joined the Marines on his 18th birthday in 1965, held the rank of Private First Class at the time of his death.

Moody was awarded the Purple Heart along with three other medals and one bar in recognition of his service. His family remembers him as dedicated, noting that he enlisted on his 18th birthday.

His sacrifice is part of the broader history of Marine service members who fought in Vietnam, reflecting the commitment and loss experienced by many during the conflict.

Submitted by Brenda Copeland.

