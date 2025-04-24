MARINE – A man from Marine faces multiple felonies after a police search of his home yielded various stolen items and a pipe bomb.

Chad W. Vaughn, 40, of Marine, was charged with possession of explosive or incendiary devices (a Class 1 felony), unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (a Class 2 felony), residential burglary (a Class 1 felony), and theft (a Class 3 felony).

Charging documents state that on April 9, 2025, Vaughn knowingly possessed an explosive compound in the form of a “pipe bomb.” His possession of the explosive carried additional penalties as a felon previously convicted in 2021 of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, also in Madison County.

Vaughn was additionally charged in this case with offenses stemming from Oct. 23, 2024, when he is accused of burglarizing a residence in Marine and stealing “assorted tools, musical instruments, appliances, and assorted home goods” worth over $500 from the residence.

A petition filed to deny Vaughn’s pretrial release states the pipe bomb and stolen items were found during a warranted police search of Vaughn’s residence.

“Victim reported numerous items being stolen from a residence on Lower Marine Road, including identifiable items such as a GE washer/dryer, tools with a serial number affixed and an identifiable guitar,” the petition states.

“Months later, defendant was identified as a potential suspect after he posted the guitar for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Officers obtained a search warrant for the defendant's residence, adjacent to the victim's residence across Lower Marine Road, and located numerous items taken in the burglary. Officers also found defendant had constructed a pipe bomb.”

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Vaughn, who was ordered remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

