MILLSTADT - State Representative Kevin Schmidt highlighted the significance of renaming the Millstadt Post Office in honor of Marine Corporal Matthew A. Wyatt, a local veteran who died in service.

The dedication took place recently at the post office located at 200 S. Veterans Drive in Millstadt.

Wyatt, who was 21 years old when he died on Dec. 3, 2004, sacrificed his life protecting his platoon from a suicide bombing in Al Anbar Province, Iraq.

Rep. Schmidt described the renaming as “truly special for his family, friends, and the community.”

Schmidt also emphasized the district’s strong veteran roots and the community’s loyalty to one another, calling it a privilege to represent the area.

The renaming serves as a tribute to Wyatt’s sacrifice and a reminder of the local community’s respect for its veterans.

