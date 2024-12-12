MARINE - At a business meeting held two days ago, the Marine Community Fire Protection District recognized firefighter Jared Korte as the Firefighter of the Year.

Chief Darren Kessinger presented the award during the gathering, highlighting Korte's dedication and willingness to assist others.

"Jared is always helpful and willing to learn," Chief Kessinger said during the presentation. The award serves to honor Korte's contributions to the fire department and the community it serves.

The Marine Community Fire Protection District continues to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of its personnel, with this recognition aimed at encouraging excellence within the team.

