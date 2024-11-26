EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Marian Morby with the Student of the Month Award for November. Marian was nominated by Edwardsville High School history teacher Mr. Keith Baker.

Mary is the daughter of Steve and Amy Morby and a senior at EHS. In addition to being selected as the Student of the Month from the Social Science Department as an outstanding student, Mary is also a member of the Thespian Honors Society and an active participant in the EHS Drama Club. Additionally, she participates in Journalism and currently serves as Culture Editor for The Claw, our student publication at Edwardsville High School. Mary is also in orchestra and sits as the first chair cello. In fact, she went to All-District Orchestra in both 2023 and 2024. Finally, Mary participated in the Women’s History and Empowerment Club for the last two years.

Outside of school, Mary enjoys writing poetry and books, in addition to creating digital art. She also enjoys playing the guitar.

In the future, Mary intends on pursuing a career in criminology or criminal justice. She would like to attend college in Chicago, but she is still considering her options.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month, September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $2,000 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $36,500 in scholarships to date.

