EDWARDSVILLE - Maria Blume understands the importance of making sure everyone feels included and valued.

For her kindness, Maria Blume is a Student of the Month for Worden Elementary School and Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

Blume always comes to school with a smile and works hard to make sure her schoolwork is top-notch. She is known for her generous spirit, and she often asks students who are playing by themselves during recess to join her friend group.

Though Blume is only in the fourth grade, she knows firsthand how an act of kindness can completely change somebody’s day. She goes out of her way to help others, and she likes that everyone else is kind to her, too.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I like all the teachers and staff members here. They make me feel like I belong and that I am just like every other kid,” she said. “I think [making sure everyone feels included] is important because I don't want anyone to feel left out. I want everyone to have someone to play with or be with.”

Blume’s favorite subject in school is math; she especially likes fractions. She is currently learning about gravitational energy in science, which she thinks is really cool.

When she’s not at school, Blume attends church and rides horses. She already knows exactly what she wants to do when she graduates, and she’s on the right track.

“I want to be a vet, because I love animals, and I want to help all the sick animals,” she shared.

Congratulations to Maria for this recognition from Worden Elementary School and ECUSD7!

More like this: