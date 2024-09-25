    EDWARDSVILLE - Junior Margaux Guibal Britt (Rossville, Tenn.) from the women's tennis team has received Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors after her performance at the teams' first Ohio Valley Conference Fall Invitational.

    Guibal Britt had a standout performance earning singles title No. 1, she bested Fabiana Labrador of Lindenwood 6-1,1-6,10-4 and then defeated Paige Grice of Western Illinois in the finals 6-3,6-4.

    The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.

