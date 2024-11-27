BELLEVILLE - Margaritas West, a local restaurant located at 108 E. A Street in Belleville, has officially closed its doors. The announcement was made on social media, where the owners expressed their gratitude to patrons for their support over the past eight years.

In their statement, the owners said, "Dear beloved customers, unfortunately, we must close down our restaurant on West Main Street. This will also be our last post as well. We are sorry for delivering this sad news at such short notice since we were notified on short notice."

The closure comes as a surprise to many in the community, as the restaurant had been a staple in the area, known for its vibrant atmosphere and dedication to customer service. The owners thanked their customers for "wonderful comments, support, kindness, memories and love," indicating a deep connection with the local community.

While the specific reasons for the closure were not disclosed, the owners expressed hope for a future reunion with their patrons, stating, "We will miss you all and hope to see you again in the near future."

